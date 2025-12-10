Singer Sonu Nigam has reportedly leased out a premium commercial property near Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for a total rental value of Rs 12.61 crores over a five-year period, as per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The development has not been officially confirmed by the singer or his representatives.

According to the documents, the leased office space is located at Trade Centre BKC in Santacruz East and measures approximately 4,257 sq ft. The property has been taken on lease by Pattni Hospitality, the company behind the Downtown 29 café and bar brand, which has a presence in Mumbai’s hospitality circuit.

The lease agreement was registered on December 2, 2025. As per the registration details, stamp duty of Rs 3.27 lakhs and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 were paid for the transaction. The deal also includes a security deposit of Rs 90 lakhs.

The rental arrangement reportedly begins at Rs 19 lakhs per month for the first year. From the second year onwards, the agreement includes a 5.26 per cent escalation, taking the monthly rent to around Rs 20 lakh in Year 2, with proportionate increases continuing over the remaining lease term.

Trade Centre BKC is among the prominent commercial developments in the Santacruz East–BKC belt, an area that has seen sustained demand from corporate offices, financial institutions, and hospitality brands due to its proximity to Mumbai’s financial district.

