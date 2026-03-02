The 2018 hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is set to return to cinemas on March 6, 2026, offering moviegoers a big-screen option in what is otherwise an unusually quiet Holi corridor for Bollywood.

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety re-releasing on March 6 as Holi 2026 sees no new Hindi film release

For the first time in years, Holi 2026 will pass without a single major Hindi film release. Traditionally, producers have leveraged the festive holiday to secure strong openings, banking on extended weekends and celebratory footfalls. Over the past two decades, several successful films have arrived in cinemas around Holi, turning the festival into a dependable box office window.

However, 2026 marks a departure from that trend. Trade observers point to the ongoing T20 World Cup as a key factor behind the absence of new releases, with producers wary of clashing with a major sporting event that commands nationwide attention. A similar pattern was seen in earlier years when high-profile cricket tournaments led to a sparse festive release calendar.

In this backdrop, the re-release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety appears strategically timed. Directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh, the romantic comedy emerged as one of the surprise blockbusters of 2018. Its music, dialogues and portrayal of friendship versus romance struck a chord with younger audiences, helping it sustain a strong theatrical run.

With no fresh competition in theatres, the film’s return could attract both nostalgic viewers and a new generation of audiences who may have missed its original run. The festive mood of Holi, typically associated with light-hearted entertainers, further makes the film a fitting choice for a theatrical revisit.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra’s Hasee Toh Phasee to re-release on March 6, 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.