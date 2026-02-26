PVR INOX Limited, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor is set to bring back the much-loved romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee in association with Dharma Productions on March 6. Directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Karan Johar, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the 2014 film is a refreshingly unconventional love story that beautifully balances quirk, chaos, and heartfelt emotion. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Hasee Toh Phasee follows the unlikely romance between a confused groom-to-be and a brilliantly eccentric scientist, unfolding over a whirlwind week leading up to a wedding. With its sharp writing, viral dialogues, memorable music, and endearing performances, the film has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences, making its theatrical re-release a nostalgic treat for fans and a delightful discovery for a new generation.

Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra’s Hasee Toh Phasee to re-release on March 6, 2026

Talking about the re-release, the producer of the film, Karan Johar, said, "Hasee Toh Phasee has a very special and warm place in my heart. It wasn’t a conventional love story; it was awkward, unpredictable, and beautifully flawed, much like love itself. A love story of misfits, as I fondly call it, the film celebrates the idea that you don’t fall in love with perfection; you fall in love with chaos, with individuality, with someone who turns your world delightfully upside down. Watching audiences rediscover that magic in cinemas again is exciting, and I am looking forward to its re-release at PVR INOX Limited.”

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Limited, said, "It's always wonderful to collaborate with the Dharma team, and we are excited to bring back Hasee Toh Phasee. The film beautifully captured the quirks, vulnerabilities, and authenticity of modern relationships, making it a story that continues to resonate with audiences. At PVR INOX, we believe in celebrating films that leave a lasting emotional imprint, and with the film's dialogues going viral in recent times and its music still a favourite at every party, we are excited to see how audiences respond to it once again on the big screen."

Speaking about the re-release of the film, the director, Vinil Matthew, said, "When we made Hasee Toh Phasee, we wanted to tell a love story about two people who don’t quite fit in – who are emotionally messy but deeply sincere. It was never meant to be a conventional romantic comedy; it was about embracing imperfections and finding connection in the most unexpected places. The film explored a range of themes, from dysfunctional families and the weight of their expectations to self-worth. From the loneliness of urban life to ultimately choosing love. Over the years, I’ve been overwhelmed by how audiences have continued to discover the film and relate to its themes. The re-release of the film is incredibly special; there’s something magical about experiencing these characters and their journey on the big screen—the humour, the silences, and the emotion all land differently. I am grateful the film gets to be rediscovered in theatres at PVR INOX.”

Over the past year and a half, PVR INOX Ltd. has transformed the cinematic calendar through a strategic and passionate commitment to bringing iconic films back to theatres. These re-releases have done far more than fill screens, they have reignited conversations, drawn multi-generational audiences into cinemas, and reaffirmed the emotional power of watching great films collectively. Accounting for over 4% of total footfalls, this initiative stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of cinema that transcends time. As audiences increasingly seek meaningful theatrical experiences, PVR INOX’s re-release curation offers both nostalgia and discovery, a chance for longtime admirers to reconnect with films that shaped them, and for newer audiences to encounter these stories in their most immersive form.

Hasee toh Phasee is re-releasing on March 6 at PVR INOX.

