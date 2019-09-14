Bollywood Hungama

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says her father Anil Kapoor never passes her number to anyone for work

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonam Kapoor, Ahuja’s Bollywood debut happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Saawariya, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. That didn’t prove to be a very successful beginning, but Sonam eventually made her way to the name and fame and also established herself as one of the top fashionistas in the industry. Nepotism is an ever-relevant debate and many must have felt she enjoys the sunny side of being Anil Kapoor‘s daughter. But Sonam says there’s no such privilege.

In a recent interview, she opened up on how belonging from a filmy background comes with its own responsibilities. Family legacy always makes room for more comparisons and star-kids constantly have to live up to expectations, she says. She also added that her father never shared her number with anyone for work.

Sonam, who is now promoting her upcoming release The Zoya Factor, suggested that those accusing actors of nepotism should first check what the word means.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Apart from The Zoya Factor, which features her opposite Dulquer Salmaan, she hasn’t signed a new film as of yet.

Also Read: When Dulquer Salmaan and Anand Ahuja THREW Sonam Kapoor Ahuja out from their boys WhatsApp group

More Pages: The Zoya Factor Box Office Collection

