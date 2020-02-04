Bollywood Hungama

Sonam Kapoor clarifies on the viral photo of Anil Kapoor with Dawood Ibrahim

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonam Kapoor is avid social media user and these days, she has been speaking up on all the issues surrounding the country especially around the current political climate. The actress has been giving befitting replies to trolls and is using her voice to speak on the issues.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor urged the politicians to stop divisive politics which is dangerous. She wrote, “This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those.”

A netizen responded to the same tweet and sarcastically asked what her father Anil Kapoor was doing with Dawood Ibrahim in the viral photo that has been circulating on the internet for years now.

One user asked, “You raise your voice so strongly. Would you tell the country what was your father’s relationship with terrorist Dawood? Was it work or religion?"

"He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you. I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence", Sonam Kapoor answered.

In response to Sonam Kapoor, many are sharing a viral video on Twitter when Anil Kapoor attended a party hosted by Dawood Ibrahim himself and was seen dancing with the guests.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited to speak at the prestigious Davos House 2020

