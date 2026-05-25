The actress said that she has fond memories of the show.

The golden era of Indian television comedy is officially making a comeback, and leading the charge is actress Shruti Sharma. In a latest update that has sent a wave of nostalgia through TV buffs, the beloved Office Office is returning for a brand-new season, with Shruti stepping into the spotlight as the main lead.

Shruti Sharma to lead Season 2 of the iconic Office Office: “I grew up watching this show”

Known for its sharp wit, relatable bureaucratic satire, and iconic characters, the show holds a special place in the hearts of millions. For Shruti, taking on the mantle of the lead in Season 2 isn't just a major career milestone it is a deeply personal, full-circle moment.

Reflecting on her association with the show and the incredible journey from a young viewer to the face of the franchise, Shruti shared her excitement saying, “My memories of Office Office are very close to my heart. Whenever I used to return from school, while having lunch with my mom, we used to watch its episodes. Because of that, I remember all the characters, their nuances, and their famous hook lines perfectly. So when I started shooting for this new season, it felt incredibly nostalgic. I grew up watching this show, and now, actually playing the lead in it is completely surreal.”

She further added, “Getting the prime-time slot for the show is also a huge achievement. I truly hope the audience will enjoy this season the exact same way I enjoyed the first one. Just like the characters from the original run became a part of my childhood, I hope I can also become some child’s favorite comedy show character with this season.”

Shruti Sharma has proven her mettle across diverse genres on Indian television. She first shot to fame with her powerful performance in Gathbandhan, where she played a fierce IPS officer. She further seen in impactful roles in daily soaps like Nazar 2, Namak Issk Ka, and recently released Mitti.

While she is largely known for her intense emotional performances and dramatic flair, Office Office Season 2 marks an exciting shift into the space of situational comedy.

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