Last Updated 31.07.2019 | 3:08 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha says everything she chases evades her so love will have to come looking for her

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha has quite the year ahead with three releases this year, she is currently promoting her film, Khandaani Shafakhana. With a unique concept that discusses sex and sex-related problems, Sonakshi says it is important to not consider sex as a taboo. Apart from that, Sonakshi will also be seen in Mission Mangal, with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vidya Balan. The actress has been on a roll and her fans just can’t seem to get enough of her.

Sonakshi Sinha says everything she chases evades her so love will have to come looking for her

She recently opened up about being single and how she misses being in a relationship. She says even though she has the dreams and thoughts of a romance and relationship, she’s not looking for love. Sonakshi says that whenever she tries to chase something, it evades her so love will have to come looking for her. She also admitted that she has dated a celebrity in the past and no one knew. Speaking of relationships, her parents want her to date a ‘susheel’ boy and since none of the celebrities are like that, she’s going to wait it out.

Apart from these two upcoming movies, Sonakshi will recreate her magic on screen as Rajjo with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. Slated to release on December 20, this year.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha shot for the climax song of Bhuj: The Pride Of India with 300 dancers!

