Sonakshi Sinha rents out Mumbai apartment to Kuwait Consulate at Rs 16 lakhs per month: Report

Sonakshi Sinha has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for a year to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait at a total rent of Rs. 1.92 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Sonakshi Sinha rents out Mumbai apartment to Kuwait Consulate at Rs 16 lakhs per month: Report

As per the documents, the apartment has been leased by the Consulate General for the residential accommodation of the Consul General Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz, along with his family members and staff.

The apartment is located on a higher floor of a building named 81 Aureate in Bandra West. The apartment measures 4,350 sq ft carpet area along with a 27 sq ft servants' toilet area, the documents show.

The transaction was registered on May 25, 2026, for which a stamp duty of Rs. 96,000 and registration fees of Rs. 1,000 were paid, the documents show.

The monthly rental for the 12-month period is Rs. 16 lakh, with the lease commencement date being June 7, 2026, and the license expiry date being June 6, 2027, the documents show.

The apartment was leased along with three parking spaces. The building has amenities including a gymnasium, library, conference room, two swimming pools (one for men and one for women), walking and jogging tracks, banquet hall, three garden spaces, yoga studio, open sky fitness centre, kids' play area, and clubhouse, among others. The tenant can use these amenities at no extra cost, according to the documents.

The Consulate of Kuwait in Mumbai is located in the Churchgate area of South Mumbai near the prestigious KC College.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Sonakshi Sinha would come fully prepared and still keep the atmosphere relaxed,” says Upendra Chauhan on working with her in System

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