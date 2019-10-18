Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.10.2019 | 2:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Sonakshi Sinha hits back at trolls for calling Akshay Kumar misogynistic, says he was defending her

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha has never been the one to entertain trolls. She has made a name for herself and revealed that she was body-shamed when she first came into the industry despite having lost 30 kilos. In a recent interview that has gone viral, a statement that Akshay once made is being stated as misogynistic and Sonakshi Sinha has come out in full support of her Rowdy Rathore and Mission Mangal co-star.

Sonakshi Sinha hits back at trolls for calling Akshay Kumar misogynistic, says he was defending her

The statement that has gone viral from the Rowdy Rathore promotions has Akshay saying that he likes his actresses to be ‘hari bhari’ and that they shouldn’t look like ‘chusa hua aam’. While this video acquired a lot of negative attention, Sonakshi was in no mood to deal with this drama. She dissed the trolls saying that since they do not have anything better to do with their lives, they resort to trolling. She further said that she shares a great friendship and a professional equation with Akshay and that he was talking about a friend, not a random person.

Sonakshi revealed that she was heavily trolled for her physique and Akshay being a gentleman was defending her. If she does not have a problem even though Akshay was talking about her, it is nobody else’s business. Sonakshi Sinha even suggested that people should start utilizing their time for better rather than digging things from the past and making an issue out of it.

What do you think of this entire situation? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha talks about the timeless trendsetters in her life

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye…

EXCLUSIVE! Is Rohit Shetty adding new…

Housefull 4: The Bala song was written in…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee reveals…

Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan in talks to…

War Box Office Collections: War beats…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification