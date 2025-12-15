Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues to make waves at the box office, with the film racing towards the Rs 300 crore club and drawing praise from audiences and celebrities alike. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates operating in Karachi’s Lyari area, and presents a fictionalised account of India’s fight against terror in Pakistan. However, the film’s depiction has now triggered a response across the border.

Amid Dhurandhar success, Pakistan’s Sindh government flags “negative portrayal” of Lyari; announces the film Mera Lyari

Amid the growing buzz around Dhurandhar, Pakistan’s Sindh government announced a new film titled Mera Lyari, which it claims will counter what it has termed as “negative propaganda” against the region. The announcement was made on Saturday, December 13, by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who shared posters of the upcoming film on X.

In his post, Memon criticised Dhurandhar, alleging that it portrays Lyari in a negative light. “Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence—it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience,” he wrote. Announcing the film’s release next month, he added that Mera Lyari will aim to show “the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride.”

The response has added a new dimension to the conversation surrounding Dhurandhar, which draws from true incidents linked to criminal networks in Lyari while framing its narrative around cross-border terror operations. While the film has been lauded in India for its scale, performances and storytelling, its subject matter has also sparked debate given the sensitive geopolitical context it touches upon.

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon and Gaurav Gera.

