When Paresh Rawal had briefly stepped away from Hera Pheri 3, social media was quick to suggest Pankaj Tripathi as a worthy alternative. While Rawal’s return to the franchise has since put those conversations to rest, it turns out the internet’s instinct wasn’t entirely misplaced. Filmmaker Priyadarshan is now set to reunite with Tripathi for a new project, marking their first collaboration in over 15 years.

Priyadarshan CONFIRMS reunion with Pankaj Tripathi after 15 years for a full-fledged comedy

The director confirmed the development during a conversation with Mid-Day, expressing his excitement about working with the actor again. “It’s been over 15 years,” Priyadarshan said, referring to their last collaboration in Aakrosh (2010), where Tripathi played a hitman. In the yet-untitled film, however, the actor will be seen in a completely different space — as a lovable, comic character.

Describing the tone of the project, Priyadarshan revealed that the film will be a broad, situational comedy in the vein of his earlier hits. “It will be an all-out comedy like Hungama (2003) or Hera Pheri (2000), with Pankaj as the pivotal character. He is one of the finest actors we have today and it will be a pleasure working with him again,” he said. The film will also feature two other actors, whose casting will be finalised once the script is locked. “I am currently writing the story and once that is finalised, I will approach the other two actors,” he added.

The filmmaker, who recently wrapped up the shoot of the action thriller Haiwaan starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has a packed slate ahead. Priyadarshan is set to have two releases in 2026 — Bhooth Bangla, a supernatural thriller featuring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and Haiwaan. If schedules fall into place, he plans to take the Tripathi-starrer comedy on floors by the summer.

“I will begin shooting for Pankaj’s movie from May, after these two movies release. It’s refreshing to write a comedy after so many years as I recently helmed an action movie and a psychological thriller,” Priyadarshan shared. Addressing whether he was considering a break after completing Haiwaan, the director laughed it off. “You know I cannot stay idle for long. I had this story in mind, and narrated it to Pankaj, who liked it. So, I started writing it.”

Meanwhile, speculation around Bhagam Bhag 2 continues to do the rounds. While Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna are rumoured to return for the sequel, Priyadarshan clarified that he is not associated with the project. “I am not a part of it. My next movie [to be shot in 2026] is the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer,” he stated. Reports suggest that Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for Dream Girl 2 (2023), will helm Bhagam Bhag 2.

