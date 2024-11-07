comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.11.2024 | 11:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, to stream from November 29 on Netflix

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, to stream from November 29 on Netflix

en Bollywood News Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, to stream from November 29 on Netflix
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Netflix’s highly anticipated crime drama Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is all set to premiere on 29th November! Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajiv Mehta in pivotal roles. This gripping narrative unfolds Pandey’s signature style of storytelling to Netflix's global audience.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, to stream from November 29 on Netflix

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, to stream from November 29 on Netflix

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar weaves a complex narrative of a heist, a police officer's unwavering instincts, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, promising an intense blend of adrenaline-fueled drama. Neeraj Pandey, who previously collaborated with Netflix on the series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, returns with this gripping story of crime and an obsessive chase.

Get ready and hold onto your seats, as the chase begins on November 29, only on Netflix.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Also Read: Netflix drops FIRST glimpse of Neeraj Pandey’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

The Sabarmati Report Trailer: Vikrant Massey…

The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch: Vikrant…

Salman Khan's security beefed up by Mumbai…

Jio Studios unveils new logo; Jyoti…

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar confirms Ranbir…

Rupali Ganguly’s step-daughter Esha Verma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification