Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, to stream from November 29 on Netflix

Netflix’s highly anticipated crime drama Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is all set to premiere on 29th November! Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajiv Mehta in pivotal roles. This gripping narrative unfolds Pandey’s signature style of storytelling to Netflix's global audience.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar weaves a complex narrative of a heist, a police officer's unwavering instincts, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, promising an intense blend of adrenaline-fueled drama. Neeraj Pandey, who previously collaborated with Netflix on the series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, returns with this gripping story of crime and an obsessive chase.

Get ready and hold onto your seats, as the chase begins on November 29, only on Netflix.

