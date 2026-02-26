Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has intensified his commentary on artificial intelligence in cinema, suggesting that the competition for directors like S. S. Rajamouli may soon shift from global auteurs to AI users armed with prompts.

On February 26, Varma took to social media and wrote, “The way SEA DANCE 2.0 is on a RAMPAGE it looks like @ssrajamouli’s competition will not be anymore with a NOLAN or a CAMERON but it will be with PROMPTERS.” The remark appeared to reference Hollywood filmmakers Christopher Nolan and James Cameron, positioning AI tools as the new creative challengers.

The way SEA DANCE 2.0 is on a RAMPAGE it looks like @ssrajamouli ‘s competition will not be anymore with a NOLAN or a CAMERON but it will be with PROMPTERS 🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 26, 2026

The tweet came a day after Varma described AI platform “Seedance 2.0” as both the “murderer of the film industry” and a force of liberation. In a lengthy post shared on February 25, he argued that advanced AI filmmaking tools could dismantle the traditional studio-driven ecosystem.

Referring to Rajamouli’s large-scale productions, Varma noted that established directors command massive budgets due to their proven track records. However, he questioned how many equally gifted storytellers across India remain excluded from such opportunities due to lack of access or funding.

According to Varma, AI tools like Seedance 2.0 have “kicked the gate down and set it on fire,” enabling creators to generate cinematic visuals through detailed prompts alone. He called this shift “true democracy in motion,” suggesting that creative control could move away from an elite few to a wider pool of aspiring filmmakers.

Varma went further, predicting a structural collapse of the existing filmmaking model. He argued that if a director’s primary job is to translate a written scene onto the screen, advanced AI could potentially eliminate the need for large crews, actors and even traditional production systems. “No more star issues. No more producers panicking over budgets. No more 300 people standing around waiting for one shot. Just one person. One prompt. One mind,” he wrote.

Comparing the transformation to an asteroid striking dinosaurs, Varma described the current industry as a century-old ecosystem facing an inevitable disruption. He ended his post by asking whether AI represents the death of cinema as we know it or its ultimate democratisation.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is currently working on his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Prithviraj Sukumaran set to play the antagonist.

