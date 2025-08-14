In a decisive move to protect the integrity of its upcoming big-ticket release, War 2, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has issued a strict directive to exhibitors across India, warning of severe consequences for any underreporting of box office collections, Bollywood Hungama has learned. The Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer is slated to hit theatres on Thursday, August 14, 2025, and is being touted as one of the biggest releases of the year.

BREAKING: YRF, Sun Pictures WARN theatres of Rs. 2 lakhs fine for underreporting War 2 and Coolie’s box office collections

In an official communication, Gaurav Paul, who heads distribution for Delhi and UP at YRF, acknowledged the long-standing relationship with cinema partners, stating that most have “stood by YRF like a rock for decades.” However, he also noted that there have been “stray cases” in recent times where box office numbers for certain films were allegedly underreported at the cinema level.

To address this concern, YRF has taken a proactive approach by deploying multiple independent monitoring teams to track collections directly from theatres nationwide. These teams will be tasked with ensuring complete transparency and accuracy in reporting, leaving no room for discrepancies.

And that’s not all. The email further mentioned that any cinema found guilty of underreporting collections will face a penalty of Rs. 2,00,000 per screen. This monetary fine will be accompanied by “stringent legal action,” which may also include a ban on the supply of future YRF films to the offending theatre. The studio made it clear that these measures are not symbolic but will be implemented rigorously if violations are detected.

YRF’s warning is significant in the context of the film industry’s ongoing battle with revenue leakages, where even small-scale underreporting across multiple screens can lead to substantial losses for producers and distributors. By placing legal and financial deterrents upfront, the studio is sending a strong message that it will not tolerate malpractice—especially for a high-stakes release like War 2.

At the same time, the statement also struck a reassuring tone for compliant exhibitors, noting that “if all rules are adhered to at the cinema level, there will be no cause for concern.” This balance between trust and vigilance reflects YRF’s intent to safeguard business interests while maintaining healthy relationships with its long-term partners.

Later, Sun Pictures also gave a similar warning to cinemas. Their communication mentioned that their authorized representative will visit cinemas to check the actual number of tickets sold, ticket prices, and the DCR for their film Coolie. It added that “This check includes all tickets, with no exceptions for friends, family, or government officials.”

The letter mentioned that those found guilty of malpractice will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 2 lakhs. Moreover, the RO and KDM in that cinema will for Coolie will be cancelled immediately.

