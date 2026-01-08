Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have created the biggest and most successful comedy franchise of Indian Cinema in the form of Golmaal, as over the last 20 years, every film from the franchise has been a big theatrical money spinner. 7 years after Golmaal Again, we are happy to report that the dynamic duo of Rohit and Ajay are set to reunite on Golmaal 5.

SCOOP: Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn set to take Golmaal 5 on floors in February; to release in 2027

Reliable sources have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Golmaal 5 is all set to go on floors with a marathon schedule starting the end of February. "Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are super confident on Golmaal 5 and believe that the script for the fifth instalment is funnier than the earlier four films. It retains the comic essence of the franchise, but explores an idea that has never been done before in the world of Golmaal," a source informed Bollywood Hungama with confidence.

Rohit will wrap up shooting for his Rakesh Maria Biopic with John Abraham by January end and straight away dive into Golmaal 5, which is his big ticket marque for the big screen in 2027. "Golmaal 5 is easily the most awaited comedy of Indian Cinema, and the team is all set to shoot it non-stop from February to July. It's a confirmed release for the first half of 2027."

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the entire OG gang will be reuniting for the fifth time, and the madness quotient this time around will be at another level.

