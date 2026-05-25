Breaking away from decades of polished on-screen glamour, Bollywood icon Karisma Kapoor is steering her career into highly intense, uncharted territory. Streaming giant ZEE5 has officially unveiled the teaser for its upcoming web series Brown, offering audiences a striking first look at the actress in what is tracking to be her most transformative avatar to date.

Brown teaser out: Karisma Kapoor plays a troubled Kolkata cop in Abhinay Deo’s neo-noir thriller, watch

Set against a haunting, morally fractured backdrop of Kolkata, Brown is a neo-noir psychological crime thriller that extends far beyond a conventional murder mystery. The teaser introduces Karisma stepping into the boots of Rita Brown, a fiercely resilient officer in the Kolkata Police Force. The gritty visuals and deeply emotionally charged atmosphere immediately set a dark tone, establishing the series as a deeply layered psychological portrait. Dropping her familiar, expressive style for a rugged, stripped-down look, Karisma's first glimpse promises a fearless, unfiltered performance.

As one of the few leading ladies from the '90s who continues to connect effortlessly across generations, Karisma Kapoor has consistently adapted to changing digital storytelling formats. Brown marks one of the boldest narrative shifts of her career as she embraces contemporary character complexities on OTT platforms. Portraying an emotionally fractured officer battling deep-seated personal demons while investigating disturbing metropolitan crimes, the actress takes a dramatic leap into pitch-black storytelling territory.

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The series is helmed by director Abhinay Deo, who mounts a suspenseful, hard-boiled atmosphere to complement Karisma's rugged and resilient performance. If the first snippet is any indication, Brown is gearing up to be a definitive milestone in the actress's digital filmography, presenting her in an avatar unlike anything she has attempted before.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and other stars from Sony TV share heartfelt messages on Maharashtra Day 2026

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