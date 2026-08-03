Shruti Haasan has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection against AI deepfakes, fake endorsements and unauthorised use of her identity.

Shruti Haasan moves Bombay High Court against AI deepfakes, fake endorsements and unauthorised use of her identity

Actor Shruti Haasan has approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights, alleging widespread misuse of her identity through AI-generated content, deepfake videos, fake endorsements and unauthorised merchandise.

Shruti Haasan moves Bombay High Court against AI deepfakes, fake endorsements and unauthorised use of her identity

The commercial suit names several Indian and international entities, social media platforms and unidentified individuals, commonly referred to as John Doe defendants, for allegedly facilitating or hosting content that infringes her rights.

Justice Abhay Ahuja has granted Haasan leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent to institute the commercial suit. The permission was required because part of the alleged cause of action falls outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court. The order enables the court to hear the matter despite those jurisdictional limitations. The matter is expected to be mentioned before Justice Madhav Jamdar for interim relief.

Allegations include AI deepfakes and explicit content

In her plea, Haasan has alleged that her name, image and likeness have been used without permission to create AI-generated and morphed content, including videos falsely portraying her in romantic relationships with other actors. The suit also raises concerns over fake revealing photographs and sexually explicit videos and images allegedly created using generative AI and deepfake technology.

According to the plea, "The entities are using AI and deepfake technology by morphing/superimposing Haasan's face to create distasteful and sexually explicit videos and images."

Haasan has sought an injunction restraining the unauthorised use of her identity and personality attributes, arguing that such content violates her personality, publicity and moral rights.

Social media platforms and businesses named in the suit

Among the defendants is Mahalaxmi Arts and Craft Works, which is accused of selling posters featuring Haasan's name and image on Flipkart without authorisation.

The suit also names several celebrity booking and endorsement platforms, fashion and jewellery businesses, along with major social media companies, including Google-owned YouTube, Meta's Facebook and Instagram, X Corp and Pinterest.

Haasan has alleged that these platforms host or facilitate content that infringes her rights and has sought directions for the removal of such material.

Actor seeks permanent injunction and damages

The suit states that through her work across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English cinema, as well as music and brand endorsements, Shruti Haasan's name has acquired significant commercial value and distinctiveness.

It argues that her identity is exclusively associated with her public persona and that any unauthorised commercial exploitation amounts to infringement.

Apart from seeking the removal of the allegedly infringing content, Haasan has also requested permanent injunctions, a John Doe order against unidentified infringers, damages and an account of profits earned through the unauthorised use of her name, image and other identifiable attributes.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan completes 17 years in cinema; says “I learnt a lot about myself” while reflecting on her journey

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