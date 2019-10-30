Bollywood Hungama

Shreyas Talpade announces his next directorial venture titled SarCar Ki Seva Mein

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the success of Poster Boys with Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade is back with his second directorial venture SarCar ki Seva Mein! Inspired from a real-life incident, the film is a roller coaster laugh riot journey with a deep-rooted social message which makes the film relevant and topical in contemporary times.

Set in a small town in UP the actor/director will finish the film in one schedule. “It’s a logistical challenge to shoot most part of the film on the streets of small-town India but an honest story like this can’t be told in any other way,” feels Shreyas.

As told to us by a unit insider, “He is so charged about telling this story in its original setting that all the trouble we take will surely be worth it.”

The film has a talented bunch of young and seasoned cast like Sudhir Pandey, popular TV face Shraddha Jaiswal, Munnabhai fame Anil Charanjeet,  Bijendra Kala and talented new pair in Chetana Pandey & Nikhil Mehta lead by Shreyas Talpade along with a lot of locally hired talented actors.

The movie is a joint production venture between Hariharan Iyer’s ‘Saish Venture Solutions Pvt Ltd’ and Raj Bhattacharya’s Aum Sai Raaj.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty film Golmaal 5 may go on floor in 2020 hopes Shreyas Talpade

