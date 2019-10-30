After the success of Poster Boys with Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade is back with his second directorial venture SarCar ki Seva Mein! Inspired from a real-life incident, the film is a roller coaster laugh riot journey with a deep-rooted social message which makes the film relevant and topical in contemporary times.

Set in a small town in UP the actor/director will finish the film in one schedule. “It’s a logistical challenge to shoot most part of the film on the streets of small-town India but an honest story like this can’t be told in any other way,” feels Shreyas.

As told to us by a unit insider, “He is so charged about telling this story in its original setting that all the trouble we take will surely be worth it.”

The film has a talented bunch of young and seasoned cast like Sudhir Pandey, popular TV face Shraddha Jaiswal, Munnabhai fame Anil Charanjeet, Bijendra Kala and talented new pair in Chetana Pandey & Nikhil Mehta lead by Shreyas Talpade along with a lot of locally hired talented actors.

The movie is a joint production venture between Hariharan Iyer’s ‘Saish Venture Solutions Pvt Ltd’ and Raj Bhattacharya’s Aum Sai Raaj.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty film Golmaal 5 may go on floor in 2020 hopes Shreyas Talpade