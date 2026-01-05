Sources close to the actor dismissed casting rumours, clarifying that no discussions or offers were ever made for the untitled project.

Recent media reports suggesting that Aditya Roy Kapur was in talks for Mohit Suri’s next directorial and later opted out have now been firmly denied. The speculation sparked curiosity but sources close to the actor have clarified that the reports are inaccurate and based on incorrect assumptions.

According to a source close to Aditya Roy Kapur, there were no discussions or casting conversations between the actor and the filmmaker. “A lot has been written about Aditya being in talks for Mohit’s film, but the truth is far simpler — there were no discussions or casting offers made. So, the question of him opting out doesn’t arise,” the source stated.

Aditya Roy Kapur himself also addressed the rumours, brushing them off with humour. When contacted, the actor said with a smile, “The report isn’t true. Mohit and I have only been meeting to play cricket, not to discuss a film!”

The rumours had gained traction as reports indicated that an untitled project was being developed with Mohit Suri at the helm and Aditya Roy Kapur being considered as the leading man. While the project was said to be in its early stages, the screenplay was expected to be under development with casting decisions reportedly expected to be taken only at a later point. However, no further details on the film were being revealed.

Meanwhile, buzz about a potential collaboration between Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur had naturally generated interest considering that the duo has previously worked together on Malang in 2020. It had showcased Aditya in a darker, more intense avatar. Even earlier, Suri directed Aditya in Aashiqui 2 (2013), a blockbuster that went on to become a cultural phenomenon, remembered for its soulful music and emotionally charged performances.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s most recent outing, Saiyaara, turned out to be a record-breaking success. The film marked the debut of Ahaan Panday and featured Aneet Padda as the leading lady, with their on-screen chemistry becoming a major talking point.

For now, while speculation around future projects continues, Aditya Roy Kapur has made it clear that there is no truth to reports of him opting out of Mohit Suri’s film, setting the record straight once and for all.

