Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.02.2021 | 1:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Shoot of Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind wrapped up in 39 days

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The shooting of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer action thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, has been wrapped in a start-to-end shoot schedule that lasted 39 days in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shoot of Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind wrapped up in 39 days
The harsh winter season did not deter the team from giving their best shot to the movie, which promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its twists and turns. Also, despite the lockdown and restrictions owing to the pandemic, the crew ensured the shoot was smooth, safe and completed on time.

Sonam, who is exploring a new genre with Blind-- about the story of a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer -- kept fans abreast with a glimpse into some behind-the-scenes hard work and fun from the shoot, through social media. The film's cast also includes seasoned actors such as Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey among others.

Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W., Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, will hit the screens later in 2021.

ALSO READ:  Sonam Kapoor swears by these three haircare products for healthy and shiny tresses

More Pages: Blind Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan’s surprise presence in Kaagaz

Mithun Chakraborty collapses due to food…

Anupam Kher to release a book on his…

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

Vivek Agnihotri appointed as new cultural…

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik set to shoot…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification