Last Updated 13.02.2021 | 1:49 PM IST

Aditya Narayan creates a new love song for his wife

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together. Aditya has created a song especially for his new wife for the occasion. He shares details of the song for the first time. “I’ve made a song for her called ‘Saansein’ which I will release later this year. It is composed by me and Arjit Chakraborty, written by Manoj Yadav. And of course sung by me.”

This Valentine’s Day Aditya has been singing the number ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hain’ from the film Kabir Singh to his wife, though his all-time favourite love song is his father Udit Narayan’s ‘Pehle Nasha’ from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

As for his plans for Valentine’s Day Aditya says, “Well, I have no idea because Shweta has asked me to keep myself free for the day, and that’s it. I’m pretty sure she’s planning a surprise for me and I can’t stop smiling. Generally I’m the one making the plans so it’s very sweet of her to do so.”

What are the plans for after the surprise? “Ok, I’ll share my night plan with you. It is to cuddle in bed with Shweta and some popcorn and watch Casablanca which is supposed to be the most romantic film of all times. I’ve never seen it before. I am very excited!”

Also Read: Aditya Narayan serenades wife Shweta Agarwal on the Valentine Weekend on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

