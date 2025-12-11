The Kapur family inheritance case—already brimming with allegations, rival claims and power shifts—has now taken an astonishing turn with the mysterious disappearance of a crucial email attachment linked to the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s disputed Will. Appearing for Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the Bombay High Court that the Will’s digital trail simply hasn’t been held up. And the biggest red flag? A missing attachment that may determine the fate of the Rs. 30,000-crore estate.

Explosion in Rs. 30,000-Crore Sunjay Kapur estate battle: Missing email attachment triggers Will scam suspicion

According to court submissions, Priya Kapur’s key witness Dinesh Agarwal sent two emails to executor Shradha Suri Marwah—the first with a Kapur Trust Deed (admittedly deleted), and the second with the scanned Will. And now it has been learnt that while the email exists in full, the Will attachment has inexplicably vanished.

Jethmalani’s assertion shook the courtroom: “You cannot delete the attachment without deleting the email.” This revelation landed a serious blow to the credibility of the Will—especially since Priya’s own filings mysteriously reference the missing document, raising a deeply uncomfortable question for the court: How can a document be cited if it allegedly disappeared?

Suspicion only intensified when viewed against the broader timeline. Agarwal and fellow attesting witness Nitin Sharma both witnessed professional leaps shortly after Sunjay’s death, while Priya reinstated herself as AIPL’s Managing Director within days.

Legal observers see a pattern. Jethmalani argued that “a Will that cannot withstand scrutiny at the most basic level cannot be trusted,” insinuating that rapid promotions, sudden power shifts, and the conveniently missing attachment may not be coincidental.

Legal expert Pratik Thadani noted that the High Court is expected to closely evaluate the entire chain of custody: the emails, Priya’s swift reinstatement, the witnesses’ rise, and the inconsistencies that cloud the Will’s authenticity.

With vanishing files, questionable timelines and a multi-crore empire at stake, the Kapur case now resembles a high-stakes thriller—one where a single missing attachment could decide everything.

