Last Updated 29.07.2021 | 4:00 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty cheated of Rs 1.6 crore over a land deal; files a complaint

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems controversies and losses are not showing any mercy on Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. After Raj Kundra got arrested for running a porn racket, reports are rife that Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty got cheated of Rs 1.6 crore over a land deal.

Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty cheated of Rs 1.6 crore over a land deal; files a complaint

Sunanda Shetty had acquired a land from a person named Sudhakar Ghare for Rs 1.6 crore but soon realized that she was duped as the papers were recognized as a hoax. She immediately filed a complaint against the accused and a case has been registered under the sections pertinent to the IPC. No other details have come to the light yet.

Due to her husband's involvement in adult film production, Shilpa Shetty had to give up many projects including Super Dancer 4. She has completely isolated herself and has not given any statement yet on the ongoing controversy. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have become the butt of jokes with numerous memes being circulated about them. The whole showbiz industry has refrained from commenting on the topic and the family is incurring one loss after another.

Also Read: Raj Kundra controversy: As rumours of her imminent arrest gather momentum, Shilpa Shetty worried about her children

