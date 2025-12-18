Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 30 lakhs in damages from his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya over allegedly defamatory interviews that resurfaced recently. The court heard the petition on December 17, with Sanu also demanding removal of the content accusing him of mistreating her during pregnancy, including starving her, locking her in the kitchen, and denying medical care.

Kumar Sanu seeks Rs 30 lakhs damages in defamation case against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya

The suit, filed by advocate Sana Raees Khan, argues that Bhattacharya's statements breach their 2001 divorce consent terms from Bandra Family Court, which prohibited mutual accusations post-separation. The interviews went viral on social media in September 2025, causing reputational harm and mental distress after legal notices were issued to Bhattacharya and platforms like Meta and YouTube demanding content takedown.

Sanu and Bhattacharya married in the late 1980s, had three children—Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan—before divorcing. Sanu, famed for 1990s hits in Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, and Saajan, previously had a publicized affair with actress Kunickaa Sadanand, a Bigg Boss 19 contestant.

In October 2025, Kumar Sanu made headlines when the Delhi High Court protected his personality and publicity rights, ordering removal of objectionable social media content, memes, and videos misusing his voice and image from concerts.

Also Read: Kunickaa Sadanand says she has “No regrets” as she opens up about her long-hidden relationship with Kumar Sanu after Bigg Boss 19 exit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.