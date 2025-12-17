Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has issued a strong clarification on social media amid mounting allegations in a Rs. 60.48 crore fraud case linked to her defunct venture, Best Deal TV. Her statement comes as legal proceedings intensify and questions about her foreign travel permissions dominate headlines.

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Rs. 60 crore fraud allegations – here’s what she said

The actress issued an official statement on her Instagram story, addressing the matter, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon'ble High Court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice.”

The Bombay High Court has directed Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, to deposit Rs. 60 crore or furnish a continuous bank guarantee from a nationalised bank before considering lifting the Lookout Circular that currently restricts their overseas travel. The order came during a hearing on their urgent plea to visit London for Kundra’s ailing father. The LOC was issued by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing following a complaint by UY Industries Pvt Ltd director Deepak Kothari, alleging misappropriation of funds invested in Best Deal TV between 2015 and 2023. The couple has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations malicious and aimed at extortion.

Meanwhile, the actress’ upscale restaurant chain Bastian too has been facing multiple issues. A Bengaluru police station has filed a complaint against the outlet under Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act for hosting a lavish private bash, allegedly flouting local regulations by remaining open well past the stipulated closing time. Along with that, another set of reports have suggested that Bastian’s Mumbai outlet in Dadar faced an income tax raid on Wednesday, while details of the search operation remain undisclosed.

