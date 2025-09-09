Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, turned 50 on September 9, 2025. However, his milestone birthday comes under a cloud as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned him in connection with a Rs 60.48 crore cheating case. According to reports, Kundra was initially directed to appear before investigators on September 10 but sought an extension. He has now been asked to appear on September 15.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra face Look Out Circular as EOW probes Rs 60.48 crores investment fraud: Reports

In the meantime, a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against both Kundra and Shetty to prevent them from leaving India. According to a report by Free Press Journal, a senior EOW official confirmed that summons have also been issued to the auditor of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as part of the probe.

The complaint was filed by Deepak Kothari (60), Director of Lotus Capital Financial Services. He alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested Rs 60.48 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd.—a company promoted by Kundra and Shetty—for business expansion.

Kothari claimed that instead of being utilized for business, the funds were siphoned off and diverted for the couple’s personal use. He said he was introduced to Kundra by a mutual acquaintance and was assured of monthly returns along with repayment of the principal investment.

At the time of investment, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra together held 87.6% shares in Best Deal TV, an online shopping and retail platform. However, Shetty resigned from the company in 2016. Kothari later discovered that insolvency proceedings had been initiated against the firm after another investor accused the promoters of fraud.

The EOW had previously summoned Shetty and Kundra three times during its preliminary inquiry. The couple, citing their stay in London, sent their attorney instead. Investigators found the information provided by the attorney inadequate, which led to the registration of a formal FIR.

The case has been filed under IPC Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention).

While Kundra’s 50th birthday marks a personal milestone, celebrations are likely to take a backseat as the businessman prepares to face questioning by the EOW. The probe is expected to intensify in the coming days, with the LOC ensuring that neither Kundra nor Shetty can leave the country until the investigation progresses.

