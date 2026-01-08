The note from birthday boy Yash on social media, excusing himself from the customary fan meet on his birthday, comes as no surprise to anyone who knows the humble gentle superstar even remotely.

Until some years ago, each year on his birthday on January 8, Kannada superstar Yash encountered the kind of adulation never seen before in this country. The mass of humanity, which descended on Bengaluru from all over Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, consisted of nearly 5 lakh people.

Then something snapped. When in 2018, a senior co-actor Ambareesh whom Yash respected a lot, passed away, Yash declared he won’t celebrate his birthday. One of his fans was so upset that he set himself on fire in front of Yash’s residence. Yash rushed to the hospital where the fan died. But not before he wished his idol a happy birthday.

After this horrible incident, which never stopped weighing on Yash’s mind, he decided to let his fans do what they like on his birthday each year without doing the potentially risky fan meet.

Said a source very close to Yash, “He loves his fans. But his conscience cannot take any mishap, especially after what happened at Vijay’s political rally in Karur.”

