After much delay and change in casting, the film Mr. Lele had finally gone on floors earlier this year. However, within weeks of the film going on floors it had to be called off after actor Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar contracted COVID-19 in April which was followed by a Janta curfew in the state of Maharashtra. Now, with relaxations announced in Maharashtra, Shashank Khaitan, the director of the film has resumed the shoot of the comedy with Vicky and Kiara Advani.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film got a green light from producer Karan Johar after the cast and crew got the first dose of the vaccine. Khaitan has reportedly planned a 10-day schedule at an Andheri bungalow. Vicky and Kiara started shooting last Tuesday while Bhumi joined the sets on Friday. The makers have lined up some indoor sequences for the next week after which they will be shooting the film across different locations in Mumbai.

Mr. Lele was first announced in 2020 with Varun Dhawan in the lead. However, the film was put on the back burner two months after the announcement. Later, a change in the cast was announced and the director made changes to the script to suit the new casting. As per reports, Vicky plays the role of a conman who juggles his two love interests. The title of the movie has been reportedly changed and will be announced later.

