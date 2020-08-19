A sharpshooter who is said to have been plotting to murder actor Salman Khan has been arrested and is currently lodged in a prison in Rajasthan. The sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is allegedly involed in the murder of a Faridabad resident in June.

The accused Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba alias Sunni(27), hails from Bhiwani and was arrested from Uttarakhand on August 15. Reportedly, the sharpshooter has already conducted a recce in Mumbai around Salman Khan's residence. He had reportedly arrived in Mumbai in January this year and stayed in the area for two days.

In a statement issued by the DCP, it is said that the accused had conducted a recce and informed the finding to Bishnoi. However, they could not go ahead with their plan due to coronavirus.

Lawrence Bishnoi is a member of the Bishnoi community which reveres blackbucks. As per reports, Bishnoi holds a grudge against the actor owing to his involvement in killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998.

During the investigation it was also revealed that the accused conducted the recce at the behest of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra who is another member of the gang. Nehra had also conducted a recce to plan for the same crime before he was arrested in June 2018. Rahul joined the Bishnoi gang in August 2019. In 2018 he was arrested for possession of an illegal weapon and later released on bail.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has spent the lockdown in his Panvel farmhouse. He recently came back to Bandra for a day to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 promo.

