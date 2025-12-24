Nearly 16 years after 3 Idiots became one of Bollywood’s most beloved films, talk of a possible sequel has once again stirred excitement among fans. With recent reports suggesting that a follow-up could be in the works, actor Sharman Joshi, who played Raju Rastogi in the original, has shared his reaction to the speculation.

In an interview, Joshi made it clear that while he hopes a sequel happens, he has not received any official confirmation. “I so hope that happens, but I have not been informed yet,” he told Hindustan Times, responding to rumours about the next chapter. He pointed out that similar buzz has surfaced in the past, only to turn out to be unrelated.

“On more than a couple of occasions, there has been buzz that the 3 Idiots sequel is happening. The last time the reports came, it turned out to be for an ad campaign. Let’s see, hopefully this time it’s true.” When asked whether he knows if the story would pick up where the original left off, Joshi admitted he has no details yet. “I am in no position to know, but only the master, Raju sir, Abhijat (Joshi, writer) sir and Aamir would be working on it if there is potential,” he said, referring to director Rajkumar Hirani, writer Abhijat Joshi and co-star Aamir Khan.

Joshi also shared a light-hearted memory from his audition days, recalling how he learned about landing the role of Raju. He said he was working out in the gym when Hirani called with the final news, joking that the director told him not to expect to see his gym body for three years. “I think of 3 Idiots, and a smile comes on my face. That film felt like a fairytale, from the time I heard the story till today,” Joshi added.

While an official announcement about the sequel is still awaited, recent reports suggest that the script may be ready and that production could begin in 2026, with the original cast possibly reuniting.

