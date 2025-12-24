As Dhurandhar continues to rewrite box office history with its Hindi-only release and has emerged as the biggest Indian film phenomenon of recent times, the unprecedented audience response, particularly the strong demand from South Indian markets, has now set the stage for an even bigger sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 locked for March 19, 2026, Eid release in five languages

The makers have officially announced Dhurandhar 2, slated for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026, with the film set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout.

Despite releasing only in Hindi, Dhurandhar witnessed exceptional traction across South India through word-of-mouth, social media virality and repeat viewing. South distributors and exhibitors consistently flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans actively calling for the film to be made available in regional languages. Taking cognisance of this organic demand not just in South India but South Indian audiences globally, the makers have decided to expand the franchise’s footprint with Dhurandhar 2, ensuring audiences across regions can experience the film in their local language from day one.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 promises to scale up both narrative ambition and cinematic spectacle, charting the next phase in this action entertainer’s journey.

Currently in post-production, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be the most anticipated Indian release of 2026, arriving this Eid, bigger and truly pan-India. Mainstream release beyond the diaspora audience in some overseas territories is also being explored.

The storm is set to return. This time, everywhere.

