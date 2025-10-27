Renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has marked yet another milestone, this time in his personal life, by purchasing a swanky new MG M9 electric MPV worth Rs 80.33 lakhs. The musician, who is celebrated for over 7,000 songs in multiple languages, welcomed the car in true festive style—surrounded by family, traditional music, and vibrant celebrations.

A video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani captures Mahadevan performing a traditional puja for his latest acquisition. The festivities included playing the Brass Tundi musical instrument and bursting firecrackers as a symbolic welcome. The family looked visibly excited as they posed with the car, highlighting the singer’s deep-rooted cultural ties and celebratory spirit.

The MG M9, MG’s flagship premium MPV, is equipped with presidential seats offering 16-way adjustment, massage, heating, and ventilation functions. The vehicle also features a dual sunroof, ambient lighting, a 13-speaker premium sound system, and advanced EV capabilities. It boasts a range of 548 km on a single charge and supports fast charging that powers the battery from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes, making it a technologically advanced choice for Indian celebrities.

Recently, Mahadevan took center stage at Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, Bollywood Music Project, held at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. His three-hour set featured co-artists Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, encapsulating his legacy and musical prowess on one of the industry's most dynamic platforms. The festival also saw a lineup of illustrious artists like Anu Malik, Baba Sehgal, Kunal Ganjawala, and Salim–Sulaiman Merchant.​

