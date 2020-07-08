Bollywood Hungama

Shalin Bhanot of Naagin 4 to play an important role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shalin Bhanot, who was last seen playing an important character in Naagin 4 is now all set to take the big leap. He will be seen playing an important role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Nextflix series, Midnight’s Children. Shalin has already played multiple roles as both protagonist and antagonist in television shows and will be exploring the digital space now. Director Vishal Bhardwaj, who has given us films like Kaminey and Rangoon, will be directing the series based around Salman Rushdie’s namesake novel.

Based on the era of India Independence. The protagonist in the film realizes that every child born on August 15, 1947, at midnight has special powers. The casting for this show has already begun and Shalin Bhanot will be seen playing a pivotal role in this web-show. His performance was highly lauded in Naagin 4 and with the finale approaching soon, the fans are excited to see if he will be a part of it.

 

