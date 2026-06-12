The reported property transaction in Andheri West with Mukesh Chhabra has drawn attention after documents revealed a significant appreciation in value over the years.

Actress Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon, has reportedly sold four residential units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined value of Rs. 8.9 crores. According to details accessed through property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the buyer is said to be noted casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra.

Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur and mother Geeta reportedly sell four Mumbai apartments for Rs. 8.9 crores

The reported transaction involves four apartments located in the premium residential complex Raheja Classique in Andheri West, one of Mumbai’s sought-after suburban neighbourhoods. The sale has attracted attention not only because of the celebrity connection but also due to the substantial appreciation in the value of the properties over the years.

As per the documents, two of the apartments have a built-up area of 654.23 square feet each and come with one designated parking space apiece. These units were reportedly sold for Rs. 3.24 crore each. The stamp duty paid on each transaction was said to be Rs. 19.41 lakhs, while registration charges stood at Rs. 30,000 per unit.

In addition, two smaller apartments in the same building, each measuring 246.06 square feet, were reportedly sold for Rs. 1.21 crores each. The documents indicate that stamp duty of Rs. 7.29 lakhs and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 were paid for each of these transactions.

Reports further suggest that Geeta Sanon had initially invested in two of the apartments in 2013 for approximately Rs. 1.40 crores. Meanwhile, Kriti and Nupur Sanon are said to have acquired the remaining two units in 2017 for a combined amount of around Rs. 2.90 crores. Taken together, the original investment value of the four apartments stood at approximately Rs. 4.30 crores.

With the properties now reportedly sold for Rs. 8.9 crores, the transaction reflects a notable increase in value, highlighting the appreciation of real estate assets in the area over the past decade.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti Sanon continues to stay busy with multiple projects in her pipeline. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 19 and remains one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the season.

Nupur Sanon, on the other hand, has been making headlines for her personal life and is currently enjoying a new chapter with husband and musician Stebin Ben.

Also Read: Photos: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna snapped promoting Cocktail 2

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