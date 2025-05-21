Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna’s iconic superhero Shaktimaan is all set to make a comeback; this time in an all-new format that caters to the digital-first generation. The beloved Hindi television character, who became a household name in the late 1990s and early 2000s, will now be heard in a new audio series by Pocket FM, with Khanna reprising his role as the voice of Shaktimaan.

The series, produced in collaboration with Khanna’s Bheeshma International, features an original storyline set in a reimagined world. The initiative aims to strike a balance between nostalgia for longtime fans and fresh storytelling for new listeners.

Speaking about the project, Mukesh Khanna said in an official statement, “Shaktimaan isn’t just a show, it’s an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. I’m thrilled to return as the voice of the beloved hero and connect with a whole new generation of listeners through Pocket FM’s vast and extensive reach across India. The platform offers a great way to reintroduce Shaktimaan’s values, strength, and superpowers, but with new tales to today’s youth in a format they love.”

The original Shaktimaan series aired on Doordarshan from September 13, 1997, to March 27, 2005. Known for promoting moral values and social responsibility through the lens of a superhero drama, the show became one of the most influential Indian TV series of its time.

In a recent interview with ANI, Khanna reflected on the character's return and the evolving needs of young audiences. “I am carrying out my duty, which I started in 1997 and went on till 2005. I think my work should reach the public in 2027 because today’s generation is running blindly. They have to be stopped and told to catch their breath,” he said.

While this new audio series marks a significant revival of the character, it also follows earlier reports of a live-action film on Shaktimaan, announced in collaboration with Sony Pictures. Speculation had mounted that Ranveer Singh would portray the titular character on screen, but Khanna had firmly denied such casting claims.

