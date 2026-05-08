The veteran actor shared a video message assuring fans about his well-being after false reports of his demise began circulating online.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has strongly reacted to fake reports of his demise that recently surfaced online. The actor took to social media to personally dismiss the rumours and reassure fans and loved ones that he is safe, healthy, and doing absolutely fine.

Shakti Kapoor reacts to death hoax, says “My death news is all fake”; actor to file cyber complaint

In a short video message shared online, the actor addressed the misleading reports directly and urged everyone not to believe them. “Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it”, he said.

Expressing disappointment over the circulation of such rumours, Shakti Kapoor also revealed that he intends to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the false information. “I am going to file a cyber complaint about it because this is not good,” he added in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor)



Soon after the actor posted the clarification, several fans flooded the comments section with messages of relief and support. Many users condemned the spread of fake news on social media and called for stricter action against individuals who create and circulate such hoaxes involving celebrities.

With a career spanning over five decades, Shakti Kapoor has remained one of the most recognizable faces in Hindi cinema. The actor gained immense popularity through his villainous and comic performances in films across the 1980s and 1990s. His memorable portrayals in movies like Andaz Apna Apna and Raja Babu continue to enjoy a cult following among audiences even today.

In recent years, the actor has continued to appear selectively in films while maintaining his presence in the entertainment industry. He was recently seen in projects like Animal and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Apart from his own career, Shakti Kapoor is also known as the father of actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor, in particular, has been enjoying a successful phase professionally with her last two films - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Stree 2 emerging as major successes.

Also Read: Shakti Kapoor sells Juhu apartment for Rs 6.11 crores: Report

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