Shahid Kapoor starrer Bull to release in cinemas on April 7, 2023

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta’s much anticipated grand-scale action extravaganza, Bull with Shahid Kapoor will open in theatres on 7 April 2023 i.e Good Friday weekend. The film directed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar, is set in the 1980s and is inspired by real-life events. This is the first co-production between T-Series and Guilty By Association.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series shares, "Bull is an ambitious project and one the biggest action movies coming out of T-Series stable, we continue to reassure audience's long-standing romance with the silver screen with this release. It is a Shahid Kapoor film tailor-made to be viewed at your nearest theatre".

Amar Butala, Producer, Guilty By Association (GBA) says, "Bull marks the beginning of our association with Bhushan Kumar ji and Shahid who will be seen in a new action avatar in the film. We hope to deliver a big-screen extravaganza packed with adrenaline so it truly is a Good Friday at the box office".

Garima Mehta, Producer, Guilty By Association (GBA) adds, “Bull is inspired by the valour of our men in uniform. It is sure to enthrall and inspire all at the same time”.

Bull is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series is a Guilty By Association production with a story by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. The film is slated to hit the floors in early 2022.

