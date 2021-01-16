Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.01.2021 | 2:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor to star as Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s adaptation of Mahabharata?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor’s last project Kabir Singh got him big numbers at the box office and he has recently wrapped the shoot for Jersey, where he will be seen playing a cricketer. After Jersey, Shahid will be seen making an entry into the digital world with Raj-DK’s web series and is willing to sign big projects given his recent streak. As per the reports, Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s adaptation of Mahabharata.

Shahid Kapoor to star as Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s adaptation of Mahabharata

It is still unclear whether the film will be a modern contemporary adaptation or will stick to its original mythological plot. However, what we know is that the film will be based on the point of view of Shahid’s character, Karna, the spiritual son of Surya and Duryodhana’s friend. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has always wanted to make a project based on Karna and will now be making his long-time dream a reality.

Ronnie Screvwala as the producer and Shahid Kapoor as the lead actor, the project is tentatively titled as Karna and is said to one of the most billed projects of the Jersey actor.

Also Read: Thugs of Hindostan actor Saqib Ayub on board for Vijay Sethupathi-Shahid Kapoor’s web series

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Masand quits journalism; joins Dharma…

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s…

Vijay starrer Master to be remade in Hindi;…

Kangana Ranaut to star in Manikarnika…

Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The…

Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao to star in a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification