Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 7:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan’s production Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan to premiere directly on ZEE5

Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Back in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Production announced Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film is a spin-off of Vidya Balan starter Kahaani. Amid the pandemic, the makers began to shoot in Kolkata and wrapped the film in 2020 itself. As cinemas have opened up now in 2021, many production houses are still opting for digital releases and Bob Biswas seems to be going for OTT release as well.

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan to premiere directly on ZEE5

According to a report in a tabloid, Abhishek Bachchan starter Bob Biswas will be directly premiering on ZEE5. The makers are currently discussing the release date after locking the deal. The team is excited for the viewers to enjoy the crime thriller. While Abhishek Bachchan has undergone a transformation for the role, Chitrangada Singh's character is kept under wraps.

The film is a spin-off of Bob Biswas' character essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the superhit film Kahaani starring Vidya Balan. The film is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma, a directorial debut for Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen’s Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows greenlit for a new season

More Pages: Bob Biswas Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar…

Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film…

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer…

Aditya Chopra to invest Rs. 500 crore for…

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas…

SCOOP: Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification