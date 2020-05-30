In the last week of April, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were generous enough to offer their personal office in Khar to the BMC for Coronavirus. The couple has been making generous donations ever since the Coronavirus outbreak and their office was being transformed into a quarantine facility by their NGO Meer Foundation.

Turns out, it was only yesterday that the BMC has finally started using the office as a facility for quarantine, over a month after it was offered. Gauri Khan had taken to her Instagram to share a video of the transformed facility.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have also donated close to 25,000 PPE kits for the medical health experts.

