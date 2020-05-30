Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.05.2020 | 10:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan’s Khar office is finally being used by the BMC, over a month after it was offered

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the last week of April, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were generous enough to offer their personal office in Khar to the BMC for Coronavirus. The couple has been making generous donations ever since the Coronavirus outbreak and their office was being transformed into a quarantine facility by their NGO Meer Foundation.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Khar office is finally being used by the BMC, over a month after it was offered

Turns out, it was only yesterday that the BMC has finally started using the office as a facility for quarantine, over a month after it was offered. Gauri Khan had taken to her Instagram to share a video of the transformed facility.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have also donated close to 25,000 PPE kits for the medical health experts.   

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartfelt poem for lockdown lessons, says, “Love is still worth it”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya rubbishes…

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan come in…

Hema Malini responds to backlash on KENT ad;…

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 45 lakhs to CINTAA…

Vidya Balan's Natkhat to have its world…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has recovered…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification