The Ba***ds of Bollywood has broken the internet – 8 reasons why!

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has quickly become one of the most talked-about cultural moments of the year. Since its September release, the series has been trending in Netflix’s Global Top 10 across 14 countries, while sparking viral music trends, reviving cult Bollywood tracks, and dominating meme culture.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has broken the internet – 8 reasons why!

Here are 8 ways it has completely taken over the internet:

Bobby Deol’s deadpan expressions and iconic dialogues have become staples for memes across platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit. Fans are creating and sharing hundreds of viral edits daily, turning him into a digital sensation. Instagram reels featuring "Bobby Deol's Viral Moments That Have the Internet Stunned" and "Laugh Out Loud with Bobby Deol's Hilarious Memes" have garnered thousands of views within days of release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzapur Edits (@mirzapuredits)

“Ghafoor” Dance Challenge Goes Global

Featured in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the official track 'Ghafoor' has captured audiences with its infectious party anthem vibe. The song has even sparked a global dance challenge, with users from Japan participating on Instagram Reels. Celebrity participation has further fueled its popularity, with Ed Westwick sharing dance videos and audiences discussing the track's virality.

Raghav Juyal’s Emraan Hashmi Tribute Scene Sparks Fan Edits - Raghav Juyal's hilarious tribute to Emraan Hashmi has become the most viral scene, with his dialogue “Saara Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf” spawning thousands of fan edits and reaction videos. Fans across social platforms are celebrating Raghav’s impeccable comedic timing, turning the scene into a cultural moment that continues to dominate conversations online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Revival of Bobby Deol’s 1997 Hit “Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela” - Featured in the series, this classic track has seen a resurgence, gaining over 5 million views in just four days across YouTube, Instagram, and Spotify playlists, introducing it to a new generation of listeners.

Star-Studded Cameo Reactions Flood Social Media

With 21 high-profile cameos, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar, each appearance has become a viral moment. Each cameo has generated individual viral moments, with Reddit threads dedicated to ranking the funniest surprise appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Actor Fan Followings Surge Post-Release - The show’s popularity has translated into measurable impact - Lakshya gained 1 million Instagram followers post-release, Rajat Bedi jumped from 954th to 9th on IMDb rankings, and Sahher Bammba’s account jumped from 406K to 483K within just 5 days reflecting renewed interest in both seasoned and breakout talent.

Asia Cup Takeover

The integration of the show’s popular dialogue into the Asia Cup live broadcast sparked conversations across meme pages, sports communities, and press outlets. Fans even adapted the show’s name, coining new trending phrases like The Bads of Cricket, showcasing its cultural impact.

International Viewers Join the Conversation

Trending at #4 on Netflix’s global non-English TV charts , The Ba***ds of Bollywood has trended in 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, Canada, Singapore, UAE, Bangladesh, and more. Audiences in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Japan are actively sharing memes, Reels, and reactions, proving its cross-border appeal.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Banerjee takes a friendly dig at The Ba***ds of Bollywood during his solo act ‘Tu Kaun Hai?’; narrates his life story in a hilarious way

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.