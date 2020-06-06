Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.06.2020 | 9:36 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan to play a journalist in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on screen in the Anand L Rai film Zero. The film failed to impress the audience and the actor has not officially announced any movie since then. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on screen.

Shah Rukh Khan to play a journalist in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry?

However, the actor has shot for two films in which he will be making special appearances. One being Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and the other being R Madhavan's Nambi Narayanan biopic Rocketry. In both the films, the actor's character is integral to the plot and helps carry the narrative forward.

Reportedly, in Brahmastra he plays a scientist. Now, according to latest reports Shah Rukh Khan plays a journalist in Rocketry who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback. Both the films are in post-production stage and will hit the theatres next year.

While Shah Rukh Khan has not made an official announcement of his next feature film, it is rumoured that the actor has signed Rajkumar Hirani's next. The actor has also joined hands with Tamil film director Atlee and Malayalam film director Aashiq Abu for a project.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation help and support migrant worker’s child from the heart wrenching video of Muzaffarpur Railway Station incident

More Pages: Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s 14 day…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no comments, niece…

OTT vs Theatres: Anurag Kashyap says the…

Akshay Kumar is the only Indian star to…

Vidya Balan reacts to the early release of…

"Use of the toilet has become the need of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification