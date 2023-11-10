Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to social media on Friday, November 10, 2023, to share glimpses from her Dhanteras puja at her own home. In the post, she also penned a heartwarming message for her fans.

Ananya Panday celebrates Dhanteras at her new home, shares glimpses on Instagram

Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar, as it marks the beginning of the Diwali festival. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of medicine and healing, and Lord Kuber, the god of wealth.

In her post, the 25-year-old actress shared a picture and a video of herself performing the Dhanteras puja. In the first picture, she can be seen doing the puja while posing for the camera. The second snap shows her performing the ritual of breaking the coconut as she enters her house.

Sharing the glimpses, Ananya wrote, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras." Her fans and friends showered her with love and blessings in the comments section. Shanaya Kapoor dropped red hearts, while Tiger Shroff commented, "Wow congrats ananya."

The Student Of The Year 2 actress was recently seen in the third episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 along with Sara Ali Khan. The actresses spilled a lot of coffee on the couch as they opened up on Aditya Roy Kapir, and Shubman Gill, their personal and professional lives, and much more.

The actress was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. She has Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty.

