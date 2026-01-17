Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has acquired a residential apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for Rs 8.05 crores, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra. The transaction was officially registered in November 2025.

The newly purchased property is located in the Pali Vintage building, a residential complex in Khar West. The apartment has a carpet area of 1,060.13 square feet (about 98.49 sq m) and includes two dedicated car parking spaces, as noted in the records.

In addition to the purchase price, the transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 48 lakhs and registration charges of Rs 30,000, according to the official details.

Khar West is considered one of Mumbai’s desirable residential neighbourhoods, known for its connectivity and urban conveniences. The locality offers easy access to key parts of the city, with well-linked roads such as Linking Road, SV Road and the Western Express Highway, and suburban rail connections through the Khar Road station on the Western Line. Its central location also allows convenient travel to nearby areas such as Bandra, Santacruz and Andheri, as well as business districts including Bandra–Worli Sea Link, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel.

Over the years, Khar West has developed into a premium residential enclave, attracting professionals, families and high-net-worth individuals thanks to its mix of upscale apartments, boutique developments, retail outlets, dining venues, educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

Johar, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema and the co-owner of Dharma Productions, has previously directed and produced several notable films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Apart from filmmaking, he is also known for hosting television shows and cultivating a distinct presence in fashion and popular culture.

Meanwhile, neither Johar nor his representatives have publicly commented on the purchase.

