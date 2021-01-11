The popular series Sex In The City is being revived at HBO Max! After multiple seasons and two movies, the gang is coming back for yet another adventure. It will be called And Just Like That. The original stars of the show Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are returning onscreen and as executive producers sans Kim Cattrall.

On Sunday, Parker, Nixon, and Davis took their respective social media accounts to share the teaser of the upcoming series. "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ," Sarah Jessica Parker captioned the post.

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to Entertainment Weekly.

The production of the series will begin in late spring in New York. It will be half an hour series spanning 10-episodes.

Kim Catrall has often been vocal about not wanting to reprise the role of Samantha. She had also said about the toxic relationship with the former castmates but Sarah Jessica Parker had denied any kind of bad blood. As per reports, Sarah has said that Kim Catrall won't be replaced in the upcoming series.

