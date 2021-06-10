Bollywood Hungama

Sex and the City Revival: Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler to reprise roles in HBO Max reboot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After years of speculations, Sex and the City will be back on the screen and the revival is titled And Just Like That on HBO Max. Actors Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler are ready to reprise their roles.

The American romantic comedy-drama, which aired from 1998 to 2004, now follows a new chapter with the same storyline with Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Garson as Stanford Blatch, and Handler as Harry Goldenblatt.

According to Variety, the executive producer Michael Patrick King, said, “Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved ‘Sex and the City’ characters with the actors who made them so lovable.”

The original stars of the show Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are returning onscreen and as executive producers sans Kim Cattrall. "The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and

Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to Entertainment Weekly.

The production of the series will begin in late spring in New York. It will be half an hour series spanning 10-episodes.

Also Read: Sex And The City revival set at HBO Max with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis; Kim Cattrall won’t be reprising her role

