Following the path of multiple releases this year, SEVENTEEN is back! After announcing their comeback album on May 18, members Wonwoo and Mingyu have announced their upcoming digital single 'Bittersweet' in collaboration with popular singer Lee Hi.

On May 19, Wonwoo and Mingyu officially announced their digital single releases on May 28 at 6 p.m. KST. Along with the announcement came the motion poster of the song featuring them on a rainy day.

SEVENTEEN will make their comeback on June 18 with their eighth mini-album 'Your Choice.' The animated concept trailer was unveiled on May 18. Meanwhile, the group's members Hoshi and The8 released their solo work earlier in April. The South Korean group dropped their third Japanese single titled 'Not Alone' or 'ひとりじゃない' (Hitorijanai). The single pre-released on the music platforms on April 15, 2021, and the music video released on April 18, 2021.

