Two great personalities of Bollywood, actors Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with the movie titled Inspector Avinash. The duo had finished shooting two portions of the film and had started with the third schedule when the set caught fire. This incident occurred in Mumbai's famous studio, Film City in Goregaon. The heavy rains resulted in short circuits and then fire broke on the sets. The cast and crew were left terrified but the news of any injuries has not been revealed.

Actress Urvashi Rautela was very excited about starting the shoot and had even divulged details via her Instagram post. Inspector Avinash is a crime thriller web series directed by Neeraj Pathak starring Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda in lead. The 27-year-old actress will be seen in Black Rose, Thirutu Payale 2, and make a grand debut with a Tamil film. She also tasted success with two of her video songs, ‘Doob Gaye’ and ‘Versace Baby’ this year.

