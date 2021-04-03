Bollywood Hungama

“It seems to have taken over our lives,” says Madhavan talking about Covid

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

R Madhavan whose Rocketry trailer was received by movie lovers with great gusto on Thursday has been down with Covid 19. Now his mother has also tested Covid positive. Speaking on the trauma Madhavan says, “As of now I’m feeling fine. But my mother has also contracted Covid. We are locked away in different rooms in the house. After my mother was detected we packed away my father to a hotel and safety until my mother and I are quarantined.”

“It seems to have taken over our lives,” says Madhavan talking about Covid

Luckily for Maddy, his wife and son are not in town. “They are in Dubai from before this new wave of Covid hit us. So they are relatively safe. I don’t know what I would have done if I had to protect my son from Covid in Mumbai. There really doesn’t seem to be any way of keeping your loved ones from this virus. It seems to have taken over our lives.”

Also Read: Rocketry- The Nambi Effect Trailer: R Madhavan gets into the skin of Nambi Narayanan; Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance

