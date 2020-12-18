The encomiums for Sonu Sood’s charitable work continue to pour in. The latest is that he has been designated the No.1 Asian celebrity of the year by a UK based publication which has placed him ahead of Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities.

Sonu says it all feels unreal. “The entire year has been a blur of activities for me. I’ve been on my feet trying to do my best for those who needed my help. It started as a small gesture from me. I never knew it would grow to this extent. Now I’d like to keep doing forever what I am doing now.”

Looking back on the year Sonu says, “It feels like a dream. This year has been the best teacher for mankind. I wish more people would learn the lesson that this year has taught me. We need to be a more compassionate civilization. We need to have more empathy towards the needy. We need to appreciate goodness and kindness and implement these qualities in our everyday life.”

