Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.12.2020 | 11:11 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

“It all seems like a dream” – Sonu Sood

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The encomiums for Sonu Sood’s charitable work continue to pour in. The latest is that he has been designated the No.1 Asian celebrity of the year by a UK based publication which has placed him ahead of Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities.

“It all seems like a dream” - Sonu Sood

Sonu says it all feels unreal. “The entire year has been a blur of activities for me. I’ve been on my feet trying to do my best for those who needed my help. It started as a small gesture from me. I never knew it would grow to this extent. Now I’d like to keep doing forever what I am doing now.”

Looking back on the year Sonu says, “It feels like a dream. This year has been the best teacher for mankind. I wish more people would learn the lesson that this year has taught me. We need to be a more compassionate civilization. We need to have more empathy towards the needy. We need to appreciate goodness and kindness and implement these qualities in our everyday life.”

Also Read: “No more villainous roles for me”, says Sonu Sood

Tags : , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

With earnings of approx Rs. 356 crores,…

Bhumi Pednekar partners with global citizen…

Anubhav Sinha’s next to be a creature film…

Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity…

Bhavana Pandey outshines in the professional…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification